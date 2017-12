Liverpool Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will take the 26-year-old defender to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens January 1.

The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.

