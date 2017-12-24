Lonzo Ball Shows Off Acting Chops In Hilarious ‘Fuller House’ Cameo

Lonzo Ball has spent the bulk of his life in the Los Angeles area, so it comes as no surprise that the Lakers rookie is giving Hollywood a shot.
While we’ve seen Ball in a number of commercials, the young point guard tried his hand at acting in a cameo for the Netflix series “Fuller House.” The 20-year-old plays himself in the brief scene, but he manages to rip off a few funny jokes, including taking a shot at his draft position this past summer.
Not too shabby.
But if you ask LaVar Ball, he probably believes his son earned an Emmy Award with this guest spot.
Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP