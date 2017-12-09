Luke Walton Throws Shade At LaVar Ball After Criticism Of His Coaching

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Maybe you heard this before, but LaVar Ball is meddling in his son Lonzo’s business.

Ball has recently criticized Lonzo’s coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luke Walton, for how he is playing the guard. Lonzo has had tightness of his calves, which the elder Ball attributes to how his son is being utilized on the court and the pattern of his substitutions.

However LaVar was far more frustrated with the fact that Lonzo is not playing the entirety of the fourth quarter in each game.

That’s right.

Well, Walton isn’t exactly concerned with Ball’s displeasure of his coaching, according to the Orange County Register.

“We don’t take parents’ opinions into our coaching decisions and how we’re trying to grow as a group,” Walton said. “The relationship with Lonzo means a lot to me, so I stay in constant contact with him and how he’s doing. But as far as other people’s thoughts on what we should do, I don’t concern myself with those.”

Walton’s remarks really do underscore how asinine it is that Ball is essentially trying to implement daddy ball at the NBA level, a character flaw that most parents leave behind when their kids are in their mid-teens.

But having the will power to block out that noise is an important one for Walton, because as we all know for sure at this juncture, the man who enjoys feuding with the leader of the free world is not going to quiet down anytime soon.