Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas Bury The Hatchet In Emotional Reunion

Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson were two of the most dynamic point guards in NBA history and used to be good friends.

The two Hall of Famers had a falling out when the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons met in back-to-back NBA Finals in 1988 and 1989, and their relationship hit rock bottom when Johnson fought to keep Thomas off the 1992 United States Olympic team, which later would be referred to as “The Dream Team.”

The Lakers legend later admitted in the book “When The Game Was Ours,” which he co-wrote with Larry Bird and Jackie MacMullan, that he fought to keep Thomas off the team because he believed that Thomas had been spreading rumors about his sexuality after Johnson announced he had HIV in 1991.

Johnson and Thomas came back together in a tearful episode of NBATV’s “Player’s Only Monthly” on Tuesday when Johnson apologized to his old friend for their decades-long feud.

“This has been a tremendous day,” Johnson said. “My wife, my mother, my father have been saying y’all need to get back together. So when everybody called, I said ‘no question we’re going to do this.’ And just to sit across from you and relive those moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big. Who sits up at 19 or 21 dreaming of stuff we wanted to do and now we are here doing it.

“You are my brother. Let me apologize to you. If I hurt you, that we haven’t been together and God is good to bring us back together.”

