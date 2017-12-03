Magic Roast Warriors Fans In Attendance With ‘Bandwagon Fan Cam’

Maybe the best thing about the Golden State Warriors’ ascension to the best team in the NBA the past few years is learning just how many Warriors “fans” there have always been out there.

Sure, most of them probably don’t even remember players like Baron Davis or Jason Richardson, but their unconditional love for the Warriors (now) is a true thing of beauty.

And the folks running the cameras when the Warriors went to the Sunshine State to visit the Orlando Magic on Friday were sure to make light of that.

We present to you the “Bandwagon Fan Cam.”

The savagery by the Orlando Magic 😂 pic.twitter.com/9d3AYJKOrk — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) December 2, 2017

This really is exceptional work by the Magic, even though ragging on Warriors fans for being fair weather is low hanging fruit. Warriors had the last laugh though, beating the Magic 133-112.

And even better, with the Cleveland Cavaliers playing Saturday and the Warriors having the night off, all those fans didn’t have to worry about wearing both of those jerseys in one day.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images.