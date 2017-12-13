Malcolm Butler Explains ‘Accidental’ Patriots-Dolphins Retweet: ‘Big Misunderstanding’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Butler found himself in the social media spotlight earlier this week thanks to a curious retweet.

Shortly after the New England Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, Butler — or someone with access to his Twitter account — retweeted a stat from Pro Football Focus showing how well Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler performed when the Patriots blitzed him. The retweet later was removed.

Butler pled ignorance when asked about the situation Wednesday afternoon.

“Accidental,” the cornerback said. “I didn’t even know it happened. I mean, big misunderstanding. Moving on from it.”

Asked whether he was unhappy with the Patriots’ defensive game plan Monday night, Butler replied: “Nah. Next question.”

Asked about this retweet the other night, Malcolm Butler called it “accidental” and a “big misunderstanding.” pic.twitter.com/A7DcAOMN2G — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2017

The 34-year-old Cutler had one of his best games of the season against the Patriots, throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions and posting a passer rating of 112.1.

Butler was in coverage on one of those touchdowns — a jump ball to Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant — and nearly allowed another when Grant burned him on a deep route but had the ball bounce off his hands.

After the game, Butler lamented his lack of aggressiveness on Grant’s score. He was asked Wednesday to give an assessment of his play of late.

“I’m all right,” Butler responded. “I’m all right. Could be better. But it’s not about me. It’s about us.”

Butler will face one of his toughest tests yet this Sunday against All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images