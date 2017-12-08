Mariners Acquire All-Star Dee Gordon From Marlins For Three Prospects

Dee Gordon is headed across the country.

The star second baseman was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, the two teams announced.

#Mariners acquire two-time All-Star Dee Gordon and international slot money from Miami in exchange for minor leaguers Robert Dugger, Nick Neidert and Christopher Torres. Read: https://t.co/NaAJkGlJRP pic.twitter.com/sfht5DxjpP — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) December 7, 2017

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said that the team plans to play Gordon in center field next season, as they already have star two-bagger Robinson Cano manning the middle infield.

Dipoto cites Chris Taylor and Robin Yount in saying transferring from INF to OF is not uncommon as Dee Gordon prepares to shift to CF — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) December 7, 2017

Apparently, #Mariners acquisition Dee Gordon (@FlashGJr) wasn't going to move from his Gold Glove 2B for just anybody. But for Robinson Cano? pic.twitter.com/URQq2YYPFh — TJ Cotterill (@TJCotterill) December 7, 2017

Seattle also acquired international slot money, which undoubtedly will be used to try and lure Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani to the Pacific Northwest.

Gordon spent the past three seasons with the Marlins. He’s a two-time All-Star who hit .308 with 60 steals and 114 runs scored in 2017.

The 29-year-old is owed $37 million through 2020, and the Mariners are expected to take on the full money as the Marlins try to cut payroll.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images