Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

A trio of NFL Network analysts have some explaining to do.

Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor all were suspended late Monday night after the ex-NFL players were accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network employee.

Eric Weinberger, current president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and a former NFL Network executive, also was named in the lawsuit and was placed on indefinite leave Monday night.

The ex-employee, a former wardrobe stylist named Jami Cantor, detailed some disturbing incidents of sexual misconduct in her allegations, which were reported by the New York Times. Cantor claimed Faulk, a Hall of Fame running back for the then-St. Louis Rams, “asked personal questions about her sex life, fondled her and pulled out his genitals while demanding oral sex.”

Evans, a fullback who spent four seasons with the New England Patriots, allegedly sent Cantor nude photos of himself and “propositioned her,” while Taylor, a former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback, allegedly sent Cantor a video of him exposing himself and masturbating.

Cantor, who spent a decade at the network before she was fired in 2016, also named three others in her lawsuit — ex-NFL players Donovan McNabb and Warren Sapp and former NFL Network employee Marc Wetts — accusing them of sexual harassment.

Cantor originally filed her complaint in October claiming wrongful termination and also has accused the network of age and sex discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images