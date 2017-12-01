Martin Truex Jr.’s Champion Ring Features Strategically Placed Trophy

The ring that Martin Truex Jr. received Thursday for his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship essentially has more diamonds than metal. But that’s not the most interesting thing about it.

The sport’s governing body posted renderings of the ring Thursday, after it was awarded to Truex at the NASCAR Awards in Las Vegas. The pictures reveal that the ring bears two depictions of the new-for-2017 Monster Energy Cup — which was positioned in a very strategic manner.

The championship trophy features the map of every track on the calendar, but fans noticed that the layouts of the two road courses — Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway — aren’t the configurations that NASCAR runs. Intent on not replicating that mistake on Truex’s new prized possession, NASCAR included just half of the trophy, such that it cut off the Watkins Glen map before “the boot.”

That’s some good looking hardware for @MartinTruex_Jr! #NASCARawards #ChampionsWeek A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

We personally love that the ring has black diamonds, in addition to conventional ones. Because of that, Turex’s personalized ring looks nearly as menacing as his matte black Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images