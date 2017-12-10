Marvel At Adam Vinatieri’s Unreal Extra Point In Colts-Bills Snow Game

Adam Vinatieri is not of this world.

Sunday’s snow-filled, overtime game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills truly was a sight to behold. The Bills won 13-7, but the greatest moment of all came in the final minutes of regulation, with the Colts trailing 7-6.

After scoring a touchdown to pull within one, Indy seemingly converted on a two-point conversion to take the lead. But an offensive pass interference negated the play, and forced the Colts to attempt a 43-yard extra point. And Vinatieri, whose snow-kicking prowess with the New England Patriots is the stuff of NFL legend, was more than up to the task.

First, let’s all laugh as the Colts try to clear the ground for Vinatieri.

Colts getting ready for an extra point 😂pic.twitter.com/tZ1bp4CuJV — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 10, 2017

Now, enjoy what might be the greatest extra point in NFL history:

How did Adam Vinatieri hit this extra point?! 😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/k1bMAUTwOc — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) December 10, 2017

What a kick, and what a premature celebration from the Bills.

Vinatieri actually had a chance to kick a game-winning field goal in regulation, but wound up missing wide left. Can’t make them all.

