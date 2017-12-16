Mats Zuccarello Critical Piece To Rangers’ Recent Hot Stretch

The New York Rangers are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games heading into Saturday night’s tilt with the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

New York defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, and a large part of the Rangers’ recent success is due to the play of Mats Zuccarello.

The Norwegian winger is a crucial part of New York’s offensive attack, contributing four goals, 11 assists and a plus-12 rating so far this season.

To hear more about Zuccarello, Henrik Lundqvist and the rest of the Rangers, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Echostor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images