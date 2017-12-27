Matt Chatham Breaks Down James Harrison’s Potential Fit With Patriots

The New England Patriots made a compelling move on Tuesday in signing linebacker James Harrison, who recently was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the five-time Pro Bowler certainly has an illustrious career under his belt, he was sparingly used by the Steelers this season, which raises some questions about what his fit will be with the Pats.

