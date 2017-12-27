NESN Sports Today

Matt Chatham Breaks Down James Harrison’s Potential Fit With Patriots

by on Tue, Dec 26, 2017 at 11:05PM
The New England Patriots made a compelling move on Tuesday in signing linebacker James Harrison, who recently was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the five-time Pro Bowler certainly has an illustrious career under his belt, he was sparingly used by the Steelers this season, which raises some questions about what his fit will be with the Pats.

Check out Matt Chatham’s analysis of Harrison’s potential fit in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

