Matt Ryan Has Zero Chill, Curses Out Falcons Receiver On ‘MNF’ Broadcast

PSA: If you ever find yourself playing wide receiver for Matt Ryan, you’d better line up correctly.

The Atlanta Falcons held a slim lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s Week 15 matchup when Ryan barked out an instruction to wideout Mohamed Sanu that was very loud and very NSFW.

Cover your ears, kids:

Matt Ryan wanted the entire country to know that Mohamed Sanu was not set on this play… 😳 #MNF #ATLvsTB #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/nOwWP5HeiO — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) December 19, 2017

Either ESPN has some really strong on-field mics, or Bucs fans need to make some more noise.

You can hear “Monday Night Football” play-by-play man Sean McDonough audibly react to Ryan’s f-bomb, uttering a surprised “Oh,” after the quarterback’s order to “get f***ing set” was broadcast for all of America to hear.

Ryan was in a much more chipper mood after the game, though, as the Falcons held on for a 24-21 win to improve to 9-5 and keep pace in the competitive NFC South.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images