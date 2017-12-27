Maurkice Pouncey Rips James Harrison, Says LB ‘Erased His Legacy’ With Steelers

It appears James Harrison didn’t part with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the best of terms.

Harrison, who spent parts of 14 seasons in Pittsburgh, was released by the Steelers over the weekend after appearing in only five games and 40 total snaps this season. It didn’t take Harrison long to find a new home, though, as the veteran linebacker signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey didn’t mince words when speaking about his now-former teammate. According to Pouncey, Harrison wanted out of the Steel City, contrary to any reports that indicated otherwise.

#Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey just slammed James Harrison, saying he ruined his legacy in Pittsburgh by joining #Patriots. @937theFan pic.twitter.com/kpCeSHaMN4 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 27, 2017

The 39-year-old owns the Steelers’ franchise career sack record and also won two Super Bowls during his tenure with the Black and Yellow. However, Pouncey believes all of the accolades and honors Harrison amassed in Pittsburgh will be tarnished due to his departure.

Pouncey: "I'm pretty sure Deebo will be getting a lot of calls tonight." When asked if Harrison became locker room problem: "It ain't no problem. A guy don't want to be here, we don't care. Bye. Have fun."#Steelers #Patriots @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) December 27, 2017

Pouncey and the Steelers might not care that Harrison wanted to relocate, but there’s a good chance they will see their old teammate in the near future. Pittsburgh and New England are on a fast track to meet in the AFC Championship Game, which would allow for a rather tension-filled reunion between the two sides.

Not everyone in the Pittsburgh locker room was as blunt, however. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struck a more diplomatic tone when he was asked about Harrison joining the Steelers’ rival.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images