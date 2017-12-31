Miami’s Mark Richt Goes Ballistic, Grabs Official During Orange Bowl

Coaches are bound to get upset when their team blows an 11-point lead in a game as important as the 2017 Orange Bowl, but Mark Richt absolutely lost it.
The anger just wasn’t directed at his team.
The Miami Hurricanes head coach went ballistic on an official late in the second quarter with his team trailing 24-14 to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Richt apparently was upset about a missed call, and he certainly let the official know about it, as he grabbed the head referee by the arm while screaming in his ear.
Take a look:
It’s unbelievable that Richt was not ejected from the game. Contact with an official almost always results in an ejection, and when a head coach acts like he wants to chuck knuckles with an official he absolutely should have to hit the showers.
This was the apparent no-call that Richt was livid with:
Richt was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the ‘Canes trailed 24-14 at halftime.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
