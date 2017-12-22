Michael Beasley Has Perfect Response To Huge Performance Vs. Celtics

Michael Beasley was feeling it Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks forward shined against the Boston Celtics, scoring 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lift New York to a 102-93 victory.
Beasley never has lacked confidence, which has been manifested in his outrageous self-comparisons to the NBA’s marquee stars. But in case you needed a refresher on Beasley’s swagger, his postgame comment after the win over the C’s will bring you right up to speed.
As you can imagine, the date Beasley mentions isn’t arbitrary.
That’s right. According to Beasley, he’s been getting buckets since he was an infant.
Never change, Michael.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
