Michael Beasley Has Perfect Response To Huge Performance Vs. Celtics

Michael Beasley was feeling it Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks forward shined against the Boston Celtics, scoring 32 points on 13-of-20 shooting to lift New York to a 102-93 victory.

Beasley never has lacked confidence, which has been manifested in his outrageous self-comparisons to the NBA’s marquee stars. But in case you needed a refresher on Beasley’s swagger, his postgame comment after the win over the C’s will bring you right up to speed.

Michael Beasley on when he started feeling the hot hand: "January 9, 1989." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) December 22, 2017

As you can imagine, the date Beasley mentions isn’t arbitrary.

When did Michael Beasley start feeling the hot hand as he scored 31 in a win against the Celtics?

"January 9, 1989," he said. pic.twitter.com/2LxQ9Eau14 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 22, 2017

That’s right. According to Beasley, he’s been getting buckets since he was an infant.

Never change, Michael.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images