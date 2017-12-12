Michael Floyd Thanks Patriots, Vikings On Instagram One Year After DUI Arrest

Michael Floyd spent less than two months with the New England Patriots, but that stint appears to have had a profound impact on the wide receiver’s life.

Floyd, who was with the Arizona Cardinals for the majority of last season, was cut by the Cards after getting arrested for DUI on Dec. 12, 2016. One day after he was cut, the Patriots claimed the 28-year-old off waivers.

After winning the Super Bowl with New England in February, he returned to Arizona and was found guilty of extreme DUI, serving 24 days in jail, and 96 days on house arrest.

He’s now with the Minnesota Vikings, and after serving a four-game suspension for his DUI to start the season, has since been a modest contributor to the top team in the NFC North.

Tuesday marks a year since Floyd was arrested, and he took that as an opportunity to post on Instagram about his growth and his appreciation for getting a second chance from both the Patriots and Vikings.

Good to see him trying to make the best of the second chance.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images.