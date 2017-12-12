Michael Floyd Thanks Patriots, Vikings On Instagram One Year After DUI Arrest

Michael Floyd spent less than two months with the New England Patriots, but that stint appears to have had a profound impact on the wide receiver’s life.
Floyd, who was with the Arizona Cardinals for the majority of last season, was cut by the Cards after getting arrested for DUI on Dec. 12, 2016. One day after he was cut, the Patriots claimed the 28-year-old off waivers.
After winning the Super Bowl with New England in February, he returned to Arizona and was found guilty of extreme DUI, serving 24 days in jail, and 96 days on house arrest.
He’s now with the Minnesota Vikings, and after serving a four-game suspension for his DUI to start the season, has since been a modest contributor to the top team in the NFC North.
Tuesday marks a year since Floyd was arrested, and he took that as an opportunity to post on Instagram about his growth and his appreciation for getting a second chance from both the Patriots and Vikings.
On December 12, 2016 I was arrested for the biggest mistake of my life. I lost my dream job and thought I ruined my career. Two days later I was blessed with a second chance from the New England Patriots. I gave the Patriots everything I had and was again blessed to be part of their Super Bowl team. From the highs of the Super Bowl, I traveled back to Arizona to serve out my jail sentence. After some really difficult times I was blessed again and the team I grew up rooting for decided to take a chance on me. I couldn’t be more thankful to the Vikings and look forward to taking all of my experiences to help this team continue to be successful. Looking back on the past year I have experienced both the highest highs and the lowest lows. I would like to thank the Patriots and the Vikings for taking chances on me and for everyone else who has helped me over this past year. A year after making the biggest mistake of my life, I can honestly say, I’m a better person from it all and hope to continue to do and be better. #dontlosefaith #keeppushin
Good to see him trying to make the best of the second chance.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images.
