MLB Rumors: Carlos Santana, Phillies Agree To Three-Year, $60M Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies might be rebuilding, but they’re apparently not ready to punt on the next few seasons, as the organization just made a huge splash in free agency.

The Phillies have agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana, according to multiple reports. FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman was the first to report the news Friday, one day after the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings wrapped up.

Santana becomes the first big position player to go off the board. $20M annual salary is well above projections. Bodes well for Hosmer — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Phillies needed to sign a big free agent. Santana helps their brand and could be a plus in luring other free agents over the next couple years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Santana’s contract also comes with a $17.5 million club option for the 2021 season, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

Source: In additon to Carlos Santana’s three year, $60 million deal with the Phillies, there’s also a $17.5 million team option. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) December 15, 2017

Santana, who’s entering his age-32 season, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cleveland Indians. He’s coming off a 2017 campaign in which he hit .259 with 23 home runs, 79 RBIs and an .818 OPS over 154 games split between first base (140 games), DH (seven) and right field (seven).

Santana has been very durable and very consistent over the course of his career, making him an attractive option for a team in need of some offensive punch. The addition of Santana means Rhys Hoskins, who enjoyed a breakout rookie season, likely will shift to the outfield full-time, with Santana manning his usual first base post.

The move comes on the heels of a quiet winter meetings and eliminates one possible target for a team like the Boston Red Sox, who are looking to add a bat this offseason.

Major league source says Red Sox had made a 3-year offer to Carlos Santana this week, but not in the $60M range of Philly. One of the best – arguably the best – free agent alternative to Martinez/Hosmer is off the board. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 15, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images