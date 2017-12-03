MLB Rumors: Giants, Cardinals Have Giancarlo Stanton Trade Frameworks In Place

The ball reportedly is in Giancarlo Stanton’s court.

The Miami Marlins star outfielder has been a one-man hot stove this offseason, with multiple teams hoping to trade for Major League Baseball’s premier slugger. And although the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are Stanton’s first choice, it’s the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants that recently have emerged as the most likely landing spots.

And if Stanton wants to play for either of those two teams, all he has to do is choose, because the Marlins have agreed to framework of trades with both the Giants and the Cards, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

Sources: #Marlins have agreed to general framework of Giancarlo Stanton trades with both #STLCards and #SFGiants; the deals are on hold, while Marlins wait for Stanton to inform them whether he’d accept either trade. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Although this news makes a Stanton trade seem imminent, it’s important to remember that he remains in control of his destiny.

Worth saying again: Giancarlo Stanton is in control here, due to full no-trade. If he wants to wait on the #Dodgers, he can — even if that means saying no to everyone else this offseason and revisiting in July/August or next winter. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2017

Round and round we go.

Stanton has made it clear that he doesn’t want to join a rebuilding team, which the Giants are. Furthermore, he reportedly has no interest in accepting a trade to the Cardinals.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images