MLB Rumors: Giants Likely ‘Close To Agreeing’ To Giancarlo Stanton Trade

It appears we are inching closer to Giancarlo Stanton becoming a member of the San Francisco Giants. That is, of course, if the Miami Marlins slugger gives the OK.

It was reported Thursday that Giants brass had flown to meet with Stanton in an effort to get him to waive his no-trade clause to accept a deal to San Francisco.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Friday, citing sources, that the Marlins and Giants are “likely at least close to agreeing” to a trade. But Stanton obviously, would have the final say.

San Francisco reportedly is willing to pick up a large chunk of the $295 million left on the star outfielder’s contract. The Giants reportedly offered second baseman Joe Panik, as well as top prospects Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw in their initial offer, but it’s unclear what their current offer is.

Stanton reportedly prefers to be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the defending National League champions have not been aggressive in their pursuit of a trade, according to Heyman.

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly also have been trying to acquire the slugger, but it is unclear if the 2017 NL MVP would waive his no-trade clause for the Cardinals.

There have been a few other teams linked to Stanton, such as the Boston Red Sox, but it appears, at least for now, that the Giants are on the cusp of acquiring one the of the best players in baseball.

