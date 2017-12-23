MLB Rumors: It’s Not ‘Yankees Or Bust’ Regarding Potential Gerrit Cole Trade

For quite some time now, a Gerrit Cole trade to the New York Yankees felt like more of a when than an if.

But it sounds like we can hold our horses on that, for now at least.

The Pittsburgh Pirates starter has been actively shopped around by his current squad, with all signs pointing toward the Yankees pushing the hardest and serving as the reported consistent frontrunner.

But now, it might not just be the Yankees who can make a run for the All-Star, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

The #Pirates have been engaged in talks with multiple clubs on Gerrit Cole since the winter meetings. This isn't a case of the #Yankees or bust. A trade doesn't appear imminent at this point. But things could pick up again between Christmas and New Years. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 23, 2017

While it certainly doesn’t negate the possibility that Cole could be in pinstripes next season, it should serve as some level of reassurance for other teams — particularly those in the American League East — that he won’t just be either traded to the Yankees or otherwise held onto.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images.