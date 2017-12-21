MLB Rumors: Manny Machado ‘Staying Put’ With Orioles Unless Offers Change

Get used to seeing Manny Machado manning the hot corner at Camden Yards.

The Baltimore Orioles third baseman has been the subject of multiple trade rumors in recent weeks. But on Wednesday, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported the Orioles were threatening to pull Machado off the trade block in a “couple days” if offers didn’t approve.

Well, the O’s apparently weren’t messing around, as they now plan to keep Machado, USA TODAY Sports’ Bog Nightengale reported Thursday.

The Baltimore #Orioles just said that unless someone drastically changes their offer, third baseman Manny Machado is staying put for now — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2017

Of course, the caveat at the end of that report is nothing to snuff at.

Machado is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, and it’s not crazy to assume that some team would offer a king’s ransom in a potential trade. Although, the New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins recently proved that you sometimes don’t need to offer much to acquire elite talent.

At 25 years old, Machado is about to enter his prime, and he’ll likely fetch a massive contract if he indeed becomes a free agent after the 2019 season.

