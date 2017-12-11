MLB Rumors: Marlins Threatened To Make Giancarlo Stanton ‘Marlin For Life’

Giancarlo Stanton officially became a member of the New York Yankees on Monday, but if the Miami Marlins had their way he would have gone elsewhere or been made to suffer by staying put.

After Stanton’s introductory press conference, his agents fanned out and dropped some information about the trade. Some of it had to do with other potential teams that didn’t land Stanton, and then there was a small bit about the Marlins reportedly attempting to strong-arm Stanton into accepting a different deal.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Monday, that Miami threatened to make the star outfielder a “Marlin for life” if he didn’t agree to a trade to the San Francisco Giants or the St. Louis Cardinals.

The backstory of the Giancarlo Stanton trade is bonkers. Miami threatened that if he didn’t accept a trade to St. Louis or San Francisco, he would be a Marlin for life. He called their bluff. And because of it, he’s a New York Yankee. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2017

Now that’s bananas.

Props to Stanton for knowing the Marlins’ desire to cut payroll was bigger than their desire to stick it to him for putting the kibosh on the first two trades.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images