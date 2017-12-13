MLB Rumors: Marlins Trade Marcell Ozuna To Cardinals As Firesale Continues

The second piece of the Miami Marlins young outfield is now on the move.

The Marlins traded outfielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The deal is still contingent upon physicals, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. It’s still unclear what the Cardinals will send the Marlins.

Ozuna certainly looked like one of the best young outfielders in baseball last season. The 27-year-old played in 159 games and set career highs in batting average (.312), home runs (37) and RBIs (124). The two-time All-Star appeared in 159 games and finished the season with an impressive .924 OPS.

The best news for St. Louis is Ozuna is under team control through the 2019 season.

This is the second blockbuster trade in less than a week for Miami. The Marlins and New York Yankees over the weekend agreed to a deal sending Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees. Miami also traded All-Star infielder Dee Gordon to the Seattle Mariners earlier in the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images