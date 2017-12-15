MLB Rumors: Nationals Expect Bryce Harper To Enter Free Agency After 2018 Season

If you thought this Major League Baseball offseason has been crazy, just wait until next year.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, who still is just 25 years old, is set to become a free agent after the 2018 season. And although the Nats would love to lock up the superstar slugger before he hits the market, they believe Harper eventually will test free agency, USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale reported Friday.

The Washington #Nats say they are realistic and firmly believe that Bryce Harper is set to test free agency next winter after casual conversations last month. They still hope to re-sign him, but only after he tests the free agent market — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 15, 2017

Brace yourselves.

You think the 13-year, $325 million contract Giancarlo Stanton signed in 2014 is a behemoth? Just wait until Harper hits the market. While no one knows for sure, many MLB insiders have speculated that Harper could become the first player to break the $400 million plateau.

Of course, he might not be the only player to sign a massive contract next offseason. Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado — who the O’s reportedly are looking to trade — also is set to become a free agent next year.

