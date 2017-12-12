MLB rumors: Orioles Shop Manny Machado, Who Has One Overarching Wish

Manny Machado soon might move in more ways than one.

The Baltimore Orioles are shopping their star player this offseason, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday, citing Major League Baseball sources. Machado will be a free agent after next season, and the Orioles don’t expect him to sign a long term extension. Baltimore would like to acquire “two young, controllable starting pitchers,” in exchange for the three-time All-Star.

Machado, 25, also has a major goal for his own future: He’d like to play shortstop on a full-time basis, despite having won Gold Glove awards as a third baseman in 2013 and 2015.

The Orioles reportedly have received a few calls regarding a possible trade for the infielder, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees are believed to be interested in his services.

