MLB Rumors: Orioles’ Zach Britton Ruptures Achilles Amid Trade Talk

There’s never a good time to tear your Achilles, but Zach Britton might’ve picked the worst.

The Baltimore Orioles closer ruptured his Achilles tendon while working out in California on Tuesday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday. The two-time American League All-Star is expected to be out four to six months.

BREAKING: Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his Achilles yesterday working out in California. Expected to be out at least six months. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

Britton, like teammate Manny Machado, is due to become a free agent after the 2019 season, and has been floated around in trade rumors throughout the offseason. But given the severity of Britton’s injury, the Oriole’s chances of getting a sizable return for one of Major League Baseball’s best closers likely are lost. Furthermore, he’ll have a lot of work to do if he wants to earn top-dollar on the free agent market.

Britton was projected to earn $12.2M in arbitration by @mlbtraderumors. Eligible for free agency at the end of the 2019 season. Trade interest in him had increased of late due to prices of free-agent relievers. Now #Orioles stuck. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2017

If Zach Britton's rehab for his Achilles injury goes well, he should have a chance to pitch and re-establish his own market value leading up to his free agency. But the timing of his injury may completely wreck his trade value leading up to July 31 deadline. Too late. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 20, 2017

At 29 years old, Britton still is in his prime, especially for a closer.

The left-hander is coming an injury-filled season in which he converted 15 of 17 save opportunities. In 2016, he went 47-for-47 in saves to lead the league and posted a sparkling 0.54 ERA — numbers which led to him finishing fourth in the A.L. Cy Young Award voting.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images