MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes Comes Down To These Seven Clubs

Shohei Ohtani has made his list and presumably has checked it (at least) twice as he gears up to make perhaps the biggest decision of baseball’s holiday season.

The Japanese phenom was busy Sunday, widdling down the list of suitors for his service. After all parties involved laid the groundwork for him to play in America in 2018, the process of finding a team began in earnest this weekend.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Monday morning, citing team sources, that seven teams remain in the bidding for the two-way player.

The lucky 7, according to team sources, are mariners, padres, angels, dodgers, giants, rangers, cubs #ohtani — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2017

It’s an interesting list, to say the least, but it’s not entirely surprising when you consider what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Sunday. After revealing the Yankees were no longer in the running, Cashman remarked he would be feeling good if he was a smaller market club on the West Coast. That’s encouraging for a team like San Diego Padres or perhaps the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners always have seemed like a potential fit given their location, their city’s demographics and that they’ve already been through this with Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

American League might have an advantage, too. The designated hitter would allow Ohtani the ability to hit on days he doesn’t pitch without having to play the field. That would be good news for the Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers. The inclusion of Texas is interesting, as some have wondered whether signing Ohtani’s countryman, Yu Darvish, might help a team land Ohtani. Darvish began his career with the Rangers before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline.

Speaking of Darvish and the Dodgers, L.A. certainly has the resources to land both players. Meanwhile, if the Giants are inclined to let Ohtani play the outfield, they obviously could use the help as evidenced by their pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton. If Stanton ultimately OKs a trade to the Giants and San Francisco still makes a play for Ohtani, they could end up having a huge offseason.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are a wild card. They, too, have seemed like a possible destination for Darvish, and even if they don’t sign the pitcher, the club’s organizational stability might be attractive enough on its own to lure Ohtani to the North Side.

Regardless, Ohtani still has no shortage of good options in what should be a fascinating selection process.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WBSC