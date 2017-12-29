MLB Rumors: Wade Davis Agrees To Record-Setting Contract With Rockies

The Colorado Rockies’ bullpen just got even deeper and much more expensive.

Veteran closer Wade Davis and the Rockies have agreed to a three-year, $52 million contract, Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing a source familiar with the agreement. The contract’s $17.33 million average annual value marks the highest per-year salary ever given to a reliever.

Davis’ contract reportedly includes a fourth-year vesting option that could push the total deal to $66 million. The option reportedly will vest as a $15 million player option if Davis finishes 30 games in 2020.

Davis, a three-time All-Star, will join a Rockies bullpen that also added Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw on three-year, $27 million contracts earlier this offseason. He’ll slot in as Colorado’s closer with Greg Holland — Davis’ former teammate with the Kansas City Royals — likely leaving in free agency.

Among Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Bryan Shaw, the Rockies now have guaranteed $106M to relief pitchers this winter. Add in Mike Dunn and Adam Ottavino, and they may have the most expensive bullpen in baseball history — upward of $50M this season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2017

The fourth-year option on Wade Davis' deal vests as a player option if he finishes 30 games. Serves as protection in case the Rockies lose Charlie Blackmon next offseason and Nolan Arenado the year after that. Davis certainly could've had four years. Went instead for flexibility. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2017

Davis spent his 2016 season with the Chicago Cubs, recording 32 saves, a 2.30 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 58 2/3 innings over 59 appearances. The right-hander struggled with his control at times, issuing a career-high 4.3 walks per nine innings, but still generated plenty of swing and miss, registering 12.1 strikeouts per nine frames.

The 32-year-old has been excellent since converting into a full-time reliever with the Royals back in 2014. He owns a 1.45 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP in 244 appearances over the last four seasons (three with Kansas City, one with Chicago). He has 79 saves in that span and even won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images