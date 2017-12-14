MLB Rumors: White Sox Could Land Manny Machado, Flip Him To Yankees

Remember those days (circa 2015) when the New York Yankees sat quietly while baseball’s best players switched uniforms?

Yeah, those were the days.

The Bronx Brombers reestablished themselves as Major League Baseball’s premier talent-aggregating juggernaut when they traded for superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. And now they appear to have their sights set on one of MLB’s other signature talents: Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

The Chicago White Sox have emerged as the favorites to trade for Machado, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday, citing sources. But, according to Rosenthal, the South Siders’ potential acquisition of the 25-year-old could just be a means to an end.

“The White Sox want to land Machado and sign him long-term before he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, sources said,” Rosenthal wrote. “However, the possibility also exists that the White Sox could flip Machado to another club — most likely the New York Yankees — and secure additional prospects for what already is one of the game’s best farm systems, if not the best.”

That’s right, a lineup featuring Stanton, Machado, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez actually could happen. However, the possibility remains that Machado ends up somewhere other than New York or Chicago.

“The Orioles, who seek two young, controllable starting pitchers for Machado, also have spoken about their three-time All-Star with the Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, sources said,” Rosenthal wrote.

Personally, we’d be shocked if the Orioles willingly traded their best player to one of their American League East rivals, even though they reportedly are open to such a deal.

In any event, the Yankees clearly are back to being the Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images