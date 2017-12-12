MLB Rumors: Yankees Among Teams Interested In Acquiring Manny Machado

The New York Yankees reportedly aren’t done trying to stoke the flames of the MLB hot stove.

The Yankees are reportedly among teams interested in trying to trade for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney. The Chicago White Sox reportedly are also interested in Machado.

Should the Yankees acquire Machado, it would be a lethal addition to a lineup that boasts newly-acquired Giancarlo Stanton, as well as Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. But there are certainly some roadblocks that would present themselves.

For one, Orioles owner Peter Angelos reportedly is reticent to trade with the Yankees. Machado also noted he wants to switch over to shortstop, which would require the Yankees to move Didi Gregorius in the infield. However after trading second baseman Starlin Castro to the Miami Marlins in order to reel in Stanton, there is a vacancy at second base, and Gregorius has played 10 games at second in his MLB career.

But it’s certainly little secret that if the Yankees have their eye on someone, they’ll do what they can to acquire him.

This one could get interesting.

