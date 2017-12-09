MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Kicking The Tires’ On Giancarlo Stanton Trade

Imagine Giancarlo Stanton in the same lineup as Aaron Judge. Now that’s scary.

While it might sound like a scenario that only could exist in a video game, it might not be that farfetched.

As everyone knows, the Miami Marlins star outfielder is on the trading block, but has a full no-trade clause in his contract. While he’s declined trades to the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants, the New York Yankees reportedly are a team that he would accept a trade to.

A list of teams Stanton reportedly would OK a trade to was released Thursday, with the Yankees joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros as the final four.

While the Yankees have been trying to get away from high-priced stars of late, Nicholas Parco of The New York Daily News reported Friday that the Bronx Bombers are “kicking the tires” on the 2017 National League MVP.

“The 2017 NL home run king reportedly went so far as to even say he is ‘inclined’ to accept a move to the Bronx,” Parco wrote.

“Despite having an exorbitant price tag, the Yankees are apparently ‘kicking the tires’ on Stanton, whom Marlins owner Derek Jeter has been actively shopping since taking over the strapped franchise.”

A lineup with Judge and Stanton certainly would be attractive both from an on-field perspective and a money angle.

The price for Stanton, both to acquire him and employ him, isn’t cheap, but the Yankees have one of the league’s best farm systems and have the deepest pockets in the game, so they certainly could pull it off.

The entire American League is holding its collective breath.

