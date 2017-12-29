MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Seriously’ In On Yu Darvish If Price Is Right

The New York Yankees already figure to have a juggernaut next season, but the Bronx Bombers apparently aren’t settling.

With the addition of Giancarlo Stanton, New York is set up to have one of the most formidable lineups in Major League Baseball. And while the Yankees aren’t overly strong in starting pitching, they reportedly are looking to improve their one weakness.

“New York Yankees people do like Yu Darvish, and at a reasonable price, he will be seriously considered,” FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Friday. “It seems everyone’s strategy this year is to wait for the price to drop”

The Bombers also are looking at trades involving pitchers Gerritt Cole, Michael Fulmer and Chris Archer, according to Heyman. They also are high on free agent starter Alex Cobb.

Of all those players, it seems like Cole is the most likely to land in New York, as the Yankees’ acquisition of the Pittsburgh Pirates hurler reportedly is “a matter of when rather than if.”

In any event, the Yankees clearly are serious about winning a World Series championship in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images