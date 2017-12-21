MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish On Yankees’ Radar; Three Other Teams Interested

The New York Yankees want to add another starting pitcher, even after re-signing CC Sabathia to a one-year deal.

The Bronx Bombers apparently are leaving no stone left unturned in that pursuit, as they are one of a few teams with interest in free agent right-hander Yu Darvish, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Per Rosenthal, the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers both are interested in Darvish, despite each team’s desire to stay under the luxury tax. The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros reportedly also are pursuing the pitcher.

The issue for the Yankees is that they likely would need to shed payroll in order to sign Darvish, as MLBTradeRumors.com predicted Darvish to land a six-year, $160 million deal. New York already shed money after acquiring Giancarlo Stanton when it dealt Chase Headley to the San Diego Padres. The most obvious remaining salary dump would be Jacoby Ellsbury, but the outfielder has a no-trade clause. However, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Thursday that Ellsbury might consider waiving the no-trade to join the San Francisco Giants.

Darvish struggled mightily in the World Series, but he was otherwise solid in 2017. While it was technically the “worst” of his five big league seasons, the 31-year-old still logged 186 2/3 innings while striking out 10 batters per nine innings.

The Yankees reportedly were talking with the Pittsburgh Pirates about a trade for Gerrit Cole, but those talks “have cooled” since the winter meetings, Rosenthal reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images