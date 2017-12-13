MLB Winter Meetings Day 3 Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

8:35 a.m.: The Red Sox have no shortage of options.

The Red Sox have engaged in talks on first baseman Carlos Santana, but appear to be waiting for how things unfold with Eric Hosmer and JD Martinez. — Nick Cafardo (@nickcafardo) December 13, 2017

Then again …

Dombrowski: "We know who we want." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 12, 2017

8:25 a.m.: Manny Machado is probably the best player with the most buzz at the winter meetings thus far, and Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette on Tuesday acknowledged the O’s met with teams about the All-Star. The price to acquire Machado — who has just one year remaining on his current contract — is understandably steep.

From the Baltimore Sun:

“If they trade Machado, the Orioles would be seeking at least two cost-controllable major league starters, which could be a challenge even for a talent such as Machado because he is just a one-year rental. There is a provision that would allow a window for a potential trade partner to negotiate a long-term contract with a player before the deal goes through, but Duquette said that possibility with Machado hasn’t been discussed with any team.”

8:20 a.m.: The Chicago Cubs have an opening in their starting rotation, especially if Jake Arrieta signs elsewhere. The Cubs were a finalist for Shohei Ohtani, and there’s been some reported interest in Yu Darvish, too. It appears Chicago also could make an addition with a trade. Cleveland’s Danny Salazar, perhaps?

The Cubs and Indians have had trade talk conversations.RHP Danny Salazar has been mentioned . The Indians looking for left handed hitting in return . Nothing close at this time . — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 13, 2017

Salazar’s ceiling is pretty high, but the 2016 All-Star has made 30 starts just once in his career and has yet to surpass 185 innings in a single season.

8 a.m. ET: The Major League Baseball offseason have been relatively quiet on the free agent front, but the trade market has been a different story.

The annual winter meetings kicked off Monday with the New York Yankees officially introducing newly acquired Giancarlo Stanton after a blockbuster trade with the Miami Marlins. Then on Tuesday, much of the talk centered around Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado who appears to be on the block.

So, what will Wednesday bring?

For now, we’ll have to sit and wait, but it certainly feels like the foundation is being laid for some big things to happen in Orlando.

As always, we’ll be monitoring all the news and rumors throughout the day, so check back for all the latest.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images