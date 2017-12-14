MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

8:15 a.m.: The White Sox reportedly are serious about keeping Machado around if they land him.

The #WhiteSox have no intention of flipping Manny Machado if they land him, they say, insisting he fits into their long-term plans — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

8:01 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Orioles today. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the O’s want “at least two cost-controllable starters” in return for Machado, but their pursuit of pitching could come in separate deals, as well.

The Baltimore #Orioles, who hope to trade Manny Machado by the end of the week, are also strongly pursuing #Royals starter Danny Duffy — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

7:54 a.m.: Speaking of San Diego… the Padres reportedly are interested in Chase Headley, who just joined the Angels via trade from the Yankees.

Padres are still talking to the Angels and a couple others about chase headley — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2017

7:48 a.m.: Could the Boston Red Sox lose out on free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer — to the San Diego Padres?

The San Diego #Padres have become clear-cut favorites to sign 1B Eric Hosmer after two face-to-face meetings with #Redsox still lurking — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

7:47 a.m.: Here’s the latest on Manny Machado, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale: There are a few teams in the mix, but the Chicago White Sox believe they are the front-runner.

The #Orioles are moving aggressively on Manny Machado trade talks and now believe they can move him by the end of the week with the strength of their offers — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 14, 2017

7:45 a.m. ET: Major League Baseball’s winter meetings are in full swing, and teams appear to be making the most of them.

Wednesday saw a steady stream of moves out of Orlando, including Marcell Ozuna leaving the Miami Marlins to join the St. Louis Cardinals and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler leaving Detroit to join the busy Los Angeles Angels.

There still are plenty of free agents and trade targets left on the board, though, most notably Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. Is Thursday the day Machado finally moves?

Keep it here throughout the day to find out, as we’ll have all the latest rumblings and deals across baseball as they happen.

