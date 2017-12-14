MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

8:15 a.m.: The White Sox reportedly are serious about keeping Machado around if they land him.
8:01 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Orioles today. The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the O’s want “at least two cost-controllable starters” in return for Machado, but their pursuit of pitching could come in separate deals, as well.
7:54 a.m.: Speaking of San Diego… the Padres reportedly are interested in Chase Headley, who just joined the Angels via trade from the Yankees.
7:48 a.m.: Could the Boston Red Sox lose out on free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer — to the San Diego Padres?
7:47 a.m.: Here’s the latest on Manny Machado, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale: There are a few teams in the mix, but the Chicago White Sox believe they are the front-runner.
7:45 a.m. ET: Major League Baseball’s winter meetings are in full swing, and teams appear to be making the most of them.
Wednesday saw a steady stream of moves out of Orlando, including Marcell Ozuna leaving the Miami Marlins to join the St. Louis Cardinals and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler leaving Detroit to join the busy Los Angeles Angels.
There still are plenty of free agents and trade targets left on the board, though, most notably Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado. Is Thursday the day Machado finally moves?
Keep it here throughout the day to find out, as we’ll have all the latest rumblings and deals across baseball as they happen.
