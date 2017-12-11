MLB Winter Meetings Live: Latest News, Rumors Analysis

8 a.m.: The St. Louis Cardinals have to start picking up the pieces after Giancarlo Stanton vetoed a trade that would have sent him to The Gateway City. Apparently, the Cards will look to upgrade the bullpen, and they have Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome in view, but they aren’t alone, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The #STLCards and #Rockies are aggressively pursuing #Rays closer Alex Colome in trade talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 11, 2017

7:45 a.m. ET: After weeks of inactivity, Major League Baseball’s offseason kicked it into high gear over the weekend.

The biggest dominoes that needed to fall did indeed topple, first on Friday when Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Less than 24 hours later, the New York Yankees swooped in and worked out a deal with the Miami Marlins for reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

In the month since the World Series ended, there wasn’t much activity at all across baseball. Most figured teams (and players) were waiting on Ohtani and Stanton deals to happen. With those moves done, the baseball world turns its attention to the annual winter meetings which begin in earnest Monday in Orlando.

It’s there we’ll likely really see the pursuit of free agents like J.D. Martinez or Yu Darvish start to intensify. Plenty of eyes will be on Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. He’s never been one to sit on his hands, and the Yankees’ blockbuster acquisition of Stanton might lead Dombrowski and the Sox to return serve.

We’ll have updates all throughout the day, so be sure to check back often for the latest.

