MMA Fighter Misses Weight By 28 (!) Pounds; Opponent Totally Freaks Out

Missing weight in combat sports is nothing new. But what happened Thursday morning in Japan was something entirely different.

Gabi Garcia, a Brazilian MMA fighter, is scheduled to take on 53-year-old pro wrestler-turned-politician Shinobu Kandori at Rizin FF 8 on Friday. But that fight likely no longer will take place, after Garcia showed up to weigh-ins a whopping 28 pounds overweight.

The scene in Saitama, Japan, is a must-watch, as Kandori loses her cool and storms out of the room after seeing Garcia’s weight.

There’s a lot to digest here, with the Cup of Noodles mascot in the back being chief among them.

Once the dust settled, Rizin Fighting Federation president Nobuyuki Sakakibara implied the fight will be scrapped.

#RizinFF Update: Gabi Garcia was 12 kgs over. Opponent Shinobu Kandori freaked out and started yelling “this is a disgrace”. Sakikibara came on stage and said “competitionwise, we cannot make this happen.” Stay tuned. — Joe Ferraro (@ShowdownJoe) December 28, 2017

As of Thursday evening, the fight has yet to be canceled. And while the fight really has no business taking place, Rizin probably would attract a massive new audience if it allows the bout to go on as scheduled.