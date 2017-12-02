MMA Fighter Puts Opponent To Sleep With Vicious Elbow KO At Bellator 189

Another Bellator event, another memorable highlight.

Bellator 189 in Thackerville, Okla., on Friday was headlined by a woman’s featherweight title fight between defending champion Julia Budd and challenger Arlene Blencowe (Budd won). But the real action came in the prelims, when Gaston Bolanos knocked out Rick Gutierrez with an absolutely demoralizing spinning elbow.

Check this out:

Once again our Prelims start off with a BANG thanks to @DreamkillerMT! 💥 #Bellator189 pic.twitter.com/g3w1HC53xZ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 2, 2017

Someone get Gutierrez a My Pillow.

The UFC, of course, is the heavyweight champ in the MMA world. Bellator, however, is proving to be a worthy challenger, both in terms of having excellent fighters and providing solid entertainment.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently made headlines by storming into the octagon during Bellator 187, and knockouts like this have made the organization a must-watch.