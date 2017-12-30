Mohammed Salah’s Two Goals Spark Liverpool’s Comeback Win Over Leicester City

Mohamed Salah grabbed a brace as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield in their final game of 2017.

In a hard-fought encounter, Jamie Vardy tapped the Foxes into the lead after just 100 seconds as he converted Riyad Mahrez’s cutback from close range.

The Reds piled on the pressure in an attempt to restore parity – and after spurning a series of first-half chances, they finally drew level through Salah’s calm finish just after the break.

And the No.11 made sure Jurgen Klopp’s side signed off from the year with a victory as he spun Harry Maguire on the edge of the box and coolly slotted home to decide the outcome of the contest with 13 minutes remaining.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com