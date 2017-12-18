NASCAR Rumors: Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Break Up After Five Years

Danica Patrick will probably be even less of a presence at NASCAR races in 2018 than expected.

Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have broken up, bringing an end to their relationship, which started in 2013, according to ESPN. The two have dated throughout their entire full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series careers.

Speculation began as to whether the couple had separated when Stenhouse showed up to NASCAR’s Nov. 30 awards ceremony without Patrick, and reportedly was confirmed by a Patrick spokesperson Monday.

The two racers began their relationship shortly after Patrick divorced Paul Hospenthal, to whom she was married for seven years. The 35-year-old has said she would like to get married again before she has children, and revealed in her recent Hannah Storm-directed documentary that she’s had some of her eggs frozen.

Patrick will not race full-time in 2018, though she intends to run the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Stenhouse, meanwhile, will return to Roush Fenway Racing looking to improve on his best Cup season thus far, having picked up two wins in 2017 and making it to the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images