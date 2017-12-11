NASCAR Rumors: Kurt Busch Agrees To One-Year Deal With Stewart-Haas Racing

It seems the cloud of uncertainty over Kurt Busch’s 2018 plans might finally have lifted.

Busch has agreed to a one-year deal — expected to be announced within the coming days — with Stewart-Haas Racing that will see him back behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Motorsport.com reports, citing team sources.

Team co-owner Gene Haas cast a shadow of doubt in June over Busch’s prospects of returning to SHR, stating he wasn’t yet sure who would wheel Stewart-Haas’ four Cup cars.

The rumor mill really picked up steam in August, however.

Reports emerged, supposedly citing sources inside the team, claiming SHR had opted not to re-sign the 2017 Daytona 500 winner for next season. Stewart-Haas quickly refuted that on Twitter.

Should Monday’s Motorsport.com report prove true, the news would confirm would many NASCAR fans had long suspected. With Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer locked in for 2018, and Aric Almirola slated to replace Danica Patrick, Busch essentially was SHR’s only viable option to wheel the No. 41.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images