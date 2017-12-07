NBA Rumors: 76ers Trade Jahlil Okafor to Nets In Multi-Player Deal

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jahlil Okafor finally is getting a fresh start.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading the 21-year-old center to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Philly will send Okafor, Nik Stauskas, and a second-round pick to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker, sources say. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 7, 2017

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Vertical’s Shams Charania also provided additional details:

Deal includes Sixers sending a 2019 second- round pick via Knicks to Nets, league source says. https://t.co/qNoL7TavR6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2017

Sources: Brooklyn will receive the Knicks‘ 2019 second-round pick in deal, and release guard Sean Kilpatrick to create roster space for Okafor and Nik Stauskas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2017

Okafor has received very little playing time in Philly over the last two seasons. He’s averaging just 12.5 minutes per game this season, and it was clear long ago that he wouldn’t be a part of the 76ers’ long-term plans.

The former Duke star was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He now joins D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in that draft, on a Nets roster with some intriguing young talent.

The 76ers waited way too long to deal Okafor, and as a result, they received absolutely nothing of value in return for a player they used a high lottery pick on.