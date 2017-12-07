NBA Rumors: 76ers Trade Jahlil Okafor to Nets In Multi-Player Deal

Jahlil Okafor finally is getting a fresh start.
The Philadelphia 76ers are trading the 21-year-old center to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Vertical's Shams Charania
Okafor has received very little playing time in Philly over the last two seasons. He’s averaging just 12.5 minutes per game this season, and it was clear long ago that he wouldn’t be a part of the 76ers’ long-term plans.
The former Duke star was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He now joins D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 pick in that draft, on a Nets roster with some intriguing young talent.
The 76ers waited way too long to deal Okafor, and as a result, they received absolutely nothing of value in return for a player they used a high lottery pick on.
