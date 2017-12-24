NBA Rumors: Celtics Want To Host 2022 NBA All-Star Game At TD Garden

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics haven’t hosted an NBA All-Star game in 1964, but that soon could change.

Team ownership is “preparing an application” to host the NBA’s annual All-Star festivities at TD Garden, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Sunday, citing Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck. The soonest the C’s could house the game is 2022, as Los Angeles, Charlotte, Chicago and Indianapolis are scheduled to host the next four games, respectively.

“We’re looking at an application package,” Grousbeck told Washburn. “But we have to work it out with the (Boston) Convention Center. We are going to ask for an application package and we’ll see what happens.”

While this certainly is exciting news for Green Teamers, they might want to temper that excitement a bit, as getting into a potential All-Star game at The Garden won’t be easy.

“We can’t get all of our fans into the game, all of our season ticket-holders,” Grousbeck said. “We have a season ticket-holder wait list and relatively few of our season ticket-holders would be able to come to a game that we host. But nonetheless, we’re going to get a package and see if we can work something out.”

I’ts been a while since Boston has seen one of the United States’ four major sports have an All-Star game in the city. Most recently, the Boston Red Sox hosted the Major League Baseball All-Star game at Fenway Park in 1999, and the Boston Bruins hosted the NHL’s mid-season festivities at the then-FleetCenter in 1996.