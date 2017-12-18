NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Targeting Early January Return For Cavs

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

Isaiah Thomas has yet to make his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his return to the hardwood could come on a court that he’s very familiar with.

Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources, that Thomas and the Cavs are targeting the first week of January for his debut, and it comes as no surprise that his former team just happens to be on the schedule that week.

The Cavaliers will travel to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Jan. 3 which would be an appropriate time for Thomas to finally don the Red and Gold alongside LeBron James.

Charania noted that Thomas has been working hard to rehab his right hip injury that he suffered as a member of the Celtics last season, and while the All-Star guard feels he could play now, he wants to make sure he will be good to go for the rest of the season.

Cleveland plays the Celtics, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers in the first week of January.