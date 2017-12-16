NBA Rumors: Jazz Expect Rudy Gobert To Miss One Month With Knee Injury

The Utah Jazz picked up an impressive 107-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday, but it came at a cost.

During the first quarter at TD Garden, star Center Rudy Gobert left the game after Jazz teammate Derrick Favors fell on his left knee. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is expected to miss a month after an MRI revealed he suffered a sprained PCL in his knee and a bone bruise in his tibia, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.

Sources: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained PCL in his left knee and bone bruise in tibia, expected to be sidelined for one month. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 16, 2017

It’s a tough break for the Jazz, and especially for Gobert, who earlier this season missed 11 games after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee.

Here’s video of Gobert’s injury from Friday’s game:

Rudy Gobert suffers what appears to be a knee injury after teammate Derrick Favors falls into his knee. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ykpEUMenf0 — Hashtag Basketball (@hashBasketball) December 16, 2017

Honestly, Gobert’s lucky he didn’t suffer a more serious injury, as his knee definitely bent in an awkward position.

The 25-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 18 games this season.

