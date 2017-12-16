NBA Rumors: Jazz Expect Rudy Gobert To Miss One Month With Knee Injury

The Utah Jazz picked up an impressive 107-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday, but it came at a cost.
During the first quarter at TD Garden, star Center Rudy Gobert left the game after Jazz teammate Derrick Favors fell on his left knee. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is expected to miss a month after an MRI revealed he suffered a sprained PCL in his knee and a bone bruise in his tibia, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.
It’s a tough break for the Jazz, and especially for Gobert, who earlier this season missed 11 games after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee.
Here’s video of Gobert’s injury from Friday’s game:
Honestly, Gobert’s lucky he didn’t suffer a more serious injury, as his knee definitely bent in an awkward position.
The 25-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 18 games this season.
