NBA Rumors: Lakers To Target DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George At Trade Deadline

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have grand ambitions for the NBA trade deadline.

The Lakers will try to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder and DeMarcus Cousins from the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the trade deadline, NBA TV’s Eric Pincus claimed Thursday during his appearance on “LakersNation podcast.” And that’s only part of the Lakers’ master plan, according to the NBA insider, who believes Cousins is more likely than George to land in Los Angeles.

“Plan A for the Lakers is still LeBron James,” Pincus said. “Having said that, at the deadline, the Lakers have two targets: Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins. I think George is more of a long shot since the Thunder seem to have figured things out over the last 10 games. However, the Pelicans are a different story because they’re just above .500. If they don’t climb the standings, they will be open to move Cousins.”

Pincus didn’t indicate exactly what the Lakers would be willing to trade for Cousins or George. Cousins’ contract expires after this season, and George can opt out of his next summer.

This season’s NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 8.

Things might be very interesting in Los Angeles around then.