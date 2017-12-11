NBA Rumors: LiAngelo, LaMelo Ball Agree To One-Year Contract With Lithuanian Team

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

All three of LaVar Ball’s sons now are professional basketball players.

Following LiAngelo Ball’s decision to leave UCLA last week, it was expected that both he and young brother LaMelo would try to play in an international league in the near future.

It appears Lithuania is the destination.

Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Monday, citing sources, that both LiAngelo, 19, and LaMelo, 15, have signed a one-year contract with Vytautas Prienai in the first-division Lithuanian league. They are expected to report to the team in January.

Charania also reported that the Ball brothers’ contract allows for them to get an “opportunity to play meaningful minutes in each potential level of play for Vytautas.”

Several NBA players have come through the Lithuanian leagues, including Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas and Boston Celtics forward Aron Baynes.

It looks like the Big Baller Brand is headed to Europe and it’s certainly going to be an adventure.