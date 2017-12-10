NBA Rumors: Rockets ‘Have Legitimate Shot’ To Sign LeBron James

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

All the talk about LeBron James’ future has centered around the Los Angeles Lakers.

But what if a different Western Conference team actually is the favorite to land King James if he elects to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers next summer?

James is expected to opt out of his current contract after this season, and USA TODAY’s Sam Amick reported Saturday that the Houston Rockets are expected to be a threat to sign the 32-year-old star.

“While James has made it clear that he won’t deliberate his uncertain future until the Cavs’ season is complete, there is strong belief in Rockets circles that they’ll have a legitimate shot at landing the four-time MVP this summer. Rival executives also believe the Rockets will have a real chance,” Amick writes.

Now that would be something.

The Rockets, who currently have the NBA’s best record at 20-4, possess a lethal offense led by James Harden and Chris Paul that would be exponentially more dangerous with the addition of the greatest player on the planet.

The only issue, of course, would be how Harden and Paul would work without the ball in their hands. Because if James is on your team, the offense runs through him.