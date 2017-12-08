Ndamukong Suh Gunning For Tom Brady, Plans To ‘Piss Him Off’ Monday Night

The New England Patriots struggled to protect Tom Brady in their win over the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago, exposing the 40-year-old quarterback to eight QB hits.

Ndamukong Suh intends to inflict even more pain on Brady in Monday night’s rematch.

“I’d love to make him mad,” the Dolphins defensive tackle told reporters Thursday in Miami. “My job is to piss him off and have him yelling at his offensive linemen for not blocking me, his coach and everybody on the sideline. That’s my job.”

The No. 1 goal of the Dolphins’ defense, Suh explained, is to make Brady uncomfortable.

“Yes, no question,” he told reporters. “Uncomfortable (and) off his spot. We know he likes to drop back and throw comfortably and have this nice pocket, but my sole job is to disrupt that at all costs.”

Suh has recorded just 1 1/2 sacks in seven career games against the Patriots, but he believes he has “has some success” pressuring Brady over the years.

“I think the last game we played them, we had some good hits on him and understood what they wanted to do,” Suh told reporters. “Personally, I can reach back to some times in Detroit where they actually pulled him from a game. (It was) a preseason game, so maybe it wasn’t that important, but it was important for us just to get a gauge to see where we were at.”

Suh had one quarterback hit, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup in the Dolphins’ Week 12 loss at Gillette Stadium. Veteran defensive end Cameron Wake was Miami’s most productive pass rusher in that game, sacking Brady once and hitting him five times.

That punishment left Brady “a little sore” the following morning but didn’t prevent him from throwing four touchdown passes in a 35-17 Patriots victory. Two of those touchdown passes were to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is suspended for this week’s game.

